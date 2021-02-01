DS Karachi visits Jumma Goth, Port Qasim Terminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi Division, Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul Monday visited coal loading terminals at Port Qasim and Jumma Goth stations.

He was accompanied by Project Director Karachi Circular Railway Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and relevant divisional officers, said a news release.

Hanif Gul was briefed about the coal loading process that defined the hallmark of freight service from Karachi division. He envisioned the conversion of Jumma Goth to a thriving container terminal as per the modern standards.

He urged for working in full liasion with all the stakeholders so that an enduring freight service be ensured from Karachi city.

Hanif Gul also directed his division's freight team for utilizing all the available resources and making efforts that could ensue sustainable operation.