DS Karachi visits South Asia Pacific Terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul met General Manager South Asia Pacific Terminal, SAPT, Reymond Chan during his visit to SAPT on Thursday.

He extensively discussed the Up country SAPT railways connectivity project with the General Manager, said a news release.

The said project, after conclusion, will engender a new economic era for Pakistan Railways as its freight service and business will get an unprecedented boom. The passage of containers from SAPT to�upcountry via railways will massively curtail the traffic girdlocks and congestion from the port area.

DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul also visited various sections of the SAPT terminal and was briefed about the facilities provided at the terminal. He was presented with a memento by General Manager SAPT Reymond Chan also.

Relevent divisional officers accompanied the DS during the visit to SAPT.