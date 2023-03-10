DS LG chairs meeting to review sanitation

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Secretary (DS) Local Government (LG) Najeeb Aslam chaired a meeting here on Friday to review the cleanliness condition across the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):Deputy Secretary (DS) Local Government (LG) Najeeb Aslam chaired a meeting here on Friday to review the cleanliness condition across the city.

He directed the officers concerned to further improve sanitation in the city in order to provide locals with a better environment.

The DS asked them to prepare an effective program in that regard so that the busy highways, intersections, and roads depict an exemplary picture of cleanliness, he added.

He directed them to remove the dirt accumulated around roads, footpaths, and green belts to give the city an attractive look.