DS Power posted as ADC South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The competent authority has transferred Khaliq Dad (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary, Energy & Power Department and posted him as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Tribal District South Waziristan.

The posting transfer has been made in the public interest with immediate effect. It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.