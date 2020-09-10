UrduPoint.com
DS Power Posted As ADC South Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

DS Power posted as ADC South Waziristan

The competent authority has transferred Khaliq Dad (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary, Energy & Power Department and posted him as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Tribal District South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The competent authority has transferred Khaliq Dad (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary, Energy & Power Department and posted him as Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Tribal District South Waziristan.

The posting transfer has been made in the public interest with immediate effect. It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More Stories From Pakistan

