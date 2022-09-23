DS Railway holds E-Katchery

Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Superintendent Hammad Hasan Mirza organized Facebook Live/ E-katchery for redressal of public and employees complaints on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Superintendent Hammad Hasan Mirza organized Facebook Live/ E-katchery for redressal of public and employees complaints on Friday.

During two hours long katchery, the DS received 365 calls and messages about dues after retirement, allocation of quarters, transfer and postings etc.

He issued orders on some of the calls while ensuring other callers of prompt action for resolving their issues.

Mirza said the objective of holding katchery was establishing public and staffers contact with PR, said a news release issued here.