DS Railway Holds E-Katchery

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Superintendent Hammad Hasan Mirza organized Facebook Live/ E-katchery for redressal of public and employees complaints on Friday

During two hours long katchery, the DS received 365 calls and messages about dues after retirement, allocation of quarters, transfer and postings etc.

He issued orders on some of the calls while ensuring other callers of prompt action for resolving their issues.

Mirza said the objective of holding katchery was establishing public and staffers contact with PR, said a news release issued here.

