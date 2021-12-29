DS Railway inspects Khanewal-Lodhran section

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Railways Superintendent (DS), Naveed Mubashar through DS Special conducted annual inspection of Khanewal-Lodhran section, reprimanded the staff for poor performance and appreciated employees who performed well

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Superintendent (DS), Naveed Mubashar through DS Special conducted annual inspection of Khanewal-Lodhran section, reprimanded the staff for poor performance and appreciated employees who performed well.

A spokesperson for PR Multan stated that DS along with divisional officers inspected Khanewal, Mehrshah, Jangal Madiala, Jahanian, Dunyapur, Qutbpur, Raknpur, Shahidanwala and Lodhran stations.

During the inspection, the staff was reprimanded for poor performance and cash prizes were also given for encouraging the staff for good performance.

In addition, during the inspection, railway track, track gauge, track alignment, track curves were checked according to the parameters.

Besides inspecting station buildings including railway level crossing gates, DS Railway Multan also briefed about the facilities at various stations including ceiling fans, clean drinking water, benches for waiting areas, sanitation and other facilities available at the stations for passengers.

On the occasion, station records, revenue and quality of train service on the section were also checked.

Regarding train operation safety, DS Railway Multan questioned the officers and staff and said that safety principles should be observed in all cases to make train operation safe.

During the inspection, Naveed Mubashir Chaudhry also asked the station masters about the special operational documents related to train operation and safe train operation.

He was accompanied by Jamshed Ali, DSE Abrar Ahmed, DTE Aftab, DMO Dr. Ismail, DSP Railway Shehzad Ahmed and ATO Shaukat Ali.