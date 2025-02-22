DS Railway says retired employees asset of govt depts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Quetta Division Imran Hayat on Saturday said that honorable retirement is the greatest honor in the life of government employees.

He said that the retired officers are an asset to the department and their services would always be remembered.

He expressed these views while addressing the retirement ceremony of Foreman Diesel Muhammad Arshad Naseem after completing 38 years of service.

Former Secretary Sarwar Javed, Assistant Mechanical Engineer Munir Kakar, Asif Sohail, SHO Railway and others were also present on this occasion.

The DS further said that hard working, capable and dutiful staff and officers, they are valuable assets of the department who play a key role in the delivery of professional affairs.

He said that his door is open 24 hours for retired employees.

He also prayed and wishing him well for his post-retirement life.