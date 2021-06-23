UrduPoint.com
DS Railways Conducts Footplate Inspection Of Track Between Karachi, TandoAdam

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

DS Railways conducts footplate inspection of track between Karachi, TandoAdam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Wednesday conducted footplate inspection of 450 kilometres long Up and Down railways track on Main Line-1 between Karachi and Tando Adam.

The Up line inspection of 225 kilometres from Karachi to TandoAdam was carried out from 13Up Awam Express whereas the reciprocal downline inspection was accomplished on 6 Down Green Line, said a news release.

Flootplate inspections are periodic inspections in the inspection regime of PR, conducted from locomotive of a moving train, that help in assessing multiple infrastructure- and operation-related parametres like: functioning of signal systems, observation of engineering restrictions, operation of manned level crossings' by the staff, trespassing (if any) from unmanned level crossing, condition of track and locomotive, and last but not least status of Right-of-Way area along the track.

The previous footplate inspection between Karachi and TandoAdam by the incumbent DS Karachi was held earlier this year in March; nevertheless all the divisional officers routinely perform the footplate inspection of the track within the division.

