DS Railways conducts inspection of City Station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Tuesday conducted a holistic DS Special inspection of railways infrastructure at City Railways station.

All the divisional officers accompanied the DS during intrusive inspection of reservation office, power van, washing line, carriage and wagon store and other related installations, said a news release.

The DS directed for provision of all facilities to the passengers coming to reservation office for obtaining tickets. "Reservation office be fully furnished and facilitated with modern amenities as its the first interface between railways and general public and plays a vital role in image building of the department" remarked Hanif Gul.

During his visit to Power Van, the DS was briefed at length by the concerned officers regarding various equipments installed there.

Hanif Gul called for provision of uninterrupted power supply during the full length of train's journey from Karachi to upcountry as minor interruption, if any, not only created inconvenience for the passengers but undermined the perception of railways' officers.

Alike his observations during visit to Washing line of Cantonment station a day before, the DS pointed out some areas in Washing line of City Station also that needed rehabilitation works.

He extensively examined the office record available at Station Supervisor's office and Carriage and Wagon depot. While highlighting the condemned wagons, standing in southern yard, the DS called for their hasty disposal as per government rules and procedures.