DS Railways conducts inspection of railways infrastructure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak conducted an extensive inspection of railways infrastructure from Karachi City to Karachi Bunder, commonly known as KBX yard.

He was accompanied with Divisional Transportation Officer Ghulam Farid Asad, Divisional Engineer-1 Khadim Hussain Bhanbro, Divisional Medical Officer Dr. Abdul Samad, Assistant Officers and related staff.

The inspection, that primarily focused on the track, was so holistic that it took four hours in covering almost 1 mile distance.

The staff deputed en route was inquired about the recent derailments happened in yards.

The DS pinpointed the spots of derailments along the track and directed the concerned officers for utilizing all available resources for concluding a smooth and steady freight train operation.

The office record available at SS office City Station and Divisional Transportation Manager (Dry Port) office was also examined thoroughly.

The DS was apprised about some major requisites by the staff working at the site. He directed the officers for providing them at the earliest.