DS Railways conducts motor trolley inspection from Mirpurkhas to TandoJam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul conducted motor trolley inspection of 50 kilometres long track from Mirpurkhas to Tandojam on Sunday.

He also visited en-route stations, and inspected bridges as well as manned and unmanned level crossings, said a news release.

Motor trolley inspection play a pivotal role in assessing the fitness of track for service as entire condition of track become apparent before the inspecting team.

Besides condition of track, the status of right-of-way area also become clear. The previous DS special of that section was conducted on October 20 last year.

During his visit DS Muhammad Hanif Gul held interactive discussion with deputed officials and enquired about the issues being faced by them. The DS directed the officials for provision of all basic facilities to passengers so that they could be given a comfortable journey towards their destination.