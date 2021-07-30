DS Railways conducts motor trolley inspection from Kotri to Sann

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul on Friday conducted motor trolley inspection of 86 kilometres long track from Kotri to Sann

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul on Friday conducted motor trolley inspection of 86 kilometres long track from Kotri to Sann.

He also visited en-route stations and inspected bridges as well as manned and unmanned level crossings, said a news release.

Motor trolley inspection plays a pivotal role in assessing the fitness of track for service as the entire condition of track becomes apparent before the inspecting team. Besides condition of track, the status of right-of-way area also becomes clear.

During his visit, he also held interactive discussion with deputed officials and inquired about the issues being faced by them. He directed the officials for provision of all basic facilities to passengers so that they could be given a comfortable journey towards their destination.