DS Railways directs for ensuring best travel facilities for passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Divisional Superintendent (DS) Rawalpindi, Nooruddin Dawar has directed the railway officers and staff to ensure providing best possible facilities to railway passengers. He stressed the timely departure of trains and a comfortable journey for passengers during Eid. He further directed to improve cleanliness and security arrangements at railway stations to prevent any inconvenience for travelers.

The DS issued these directives while talking to Pakistan Railways officers during his visit to Rawalpindi Station here Saturday, under the instructions of the Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.

During the visit, the DS inspected the Green Line Express bound for Karachi, and inquired about travel facilities from passengers and listened to their concerns.

He urged the railway staff to fulfill their responsibilities efficiently and treat passengers with courtesy. He also instructed the staffers to take immediate action on any complaints to enhance the quality of railway services.