DS Railways Directs For Ensuring Best Travel Facilities For Passengers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Divisional Superintendent (DS) Rawalpindi, Nooruddin Dawar has directed the railway officers and staff to ensure providing best possible facilities to railway passengers. He stressed the timely departure of trains and a comfortable journey for passengers during Eid. He further directed to improve cleanliness and security arrangements at railway stations to prevent any inconvenience for travelers.
The DS issued these directives while talking to Pakistan Railways officers during his visit to Rawalpindi Station here Saturday, under the instructions of the Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.
During the visit, the DS inspected the Green Line Express bound for Karachi, and inquired about travel facilities from passengers and listened to their concerns.
He urged the railway staff to fulfill their responsibilities efficiently and treat passengers with courtesy. He also instructed the staffers to take immediate action on any complaints to enhance the quality of railway services.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders foolproof security on Eid5 minutes ago
-
Speedy justice to be ensured to rape victim: Hina Butt5 minutes ago
-
Three bootleggers arrested5 minutes ago
-
Eid cleanliness plan reviewed5 minutes ago
-
NPF expanding welfare, real estate & technology initiatives for Police: MD Rizvi5 minutes ago
-
DS Railways directs for ensuring best travel facilities for passengers5 minutes ago
-
Livestock owners urged to ensure judicious use of water,unnecessary wastage5 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of ASI Badshah Khan offered at Police Lines HQ15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to reviews development projects of Larkana District25 minutes ago
-
Peshawar High Court upholds transfer of private school exam halls to government schools25 minutes ago
-
WSSC-DIKhan chalked out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid35 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Eid finalised35 minutes ago