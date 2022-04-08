UrduPoint.com

DS Railways Directs To Ensure Worldclass Facilities For Sikh Yatrees

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 11:29 PM

DS Railways directs to ensure worldclass facilities for Sikh Yatrees

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Rahat Mirza has directed to ensure the provision of best possible facilities for the Sikh Yatrees expected on April 12 at Wahga

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Rahat Mirza has directed to ensure the provision of best possible facilities for the Sikh Yatrees expected on April 12 at Wahga.

During his visit to the Wahga railway station near here on Friday, he directed the concerned officers to provide outclass facilities including, water coolers of clean filtered drinking water, proper lighting, world-class washrooms and said that no compromise on cleanliness would be made.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Water Visit April Best

Recent Stories

US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temp ..

US Deployment of Patriot Battery to Slovakia 'Temporary' - Pentagon

17 seconds ago
 Final Polls Before 1st Round of French Election Gi ..

Final Polls Before 1st Round of French Election Give Macron Slight Edge Over Le ..

19 seconds ago
 Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due ..

Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due to Contamination - Statement

21 seconds ago
 I will not accept imported government: Prime Minis ..

I will not accept imported government: Prime Minister

24 seconds ago
 Black Women Elated by Jackson's Confirmation to US ..

Black Women Elated by Jackson's Confirmation to US Supreme Court, Yet Some Fear ..

4 minutes ago
 Man Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Dies in Hospital, ..

Man Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Dies in Hospital, Death Toll Reaches 3 - Foreig ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.