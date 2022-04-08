DS Railways directs to ensure worldclass facilities for Sikh Yatrees

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Rahat Mirza has directed to ensure the provision of best possible facilities for the Sikh Yatrees expected on April 12 at Wahga

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Rahat Mirza has directed to ensure the provision of best possible facilities for the Sikh Yatrees expected on April 12 at Wahga.

During his visit to the Wahga railway station near here on Friday, he directed the concerned officers to provide outclass facilities including, water coolers of clean filtered drinking water, proper lighting, world-class washrooms and said that no compromise on cleanliness would be made.