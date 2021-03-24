DS Railways inspects 125 km Gaddar-Kotri track

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :In order to ensure the effective implementation of safety standards along entire railways' infrastructure, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Wednesday diligently inspected the ML-1 track and installations on motor trolley from Gaddar to Kotri.

He was accompanied by the divisional and assistant engineers as well as relevant officials, said a news release.

Inspection on motor trolley was considered as the most intrusive of all the inspections conducted in the inspection regime of Pakistan Railways as a crystal clear picture of track appears before the inspecting officers.

The 125 kilometers inspection from Gaddar to Kotri stations entailed visit of seven en route stations also: Dhabeji, Ran Pathani, Jungshahi, Braudabad, Jhimpir, Meting and Bholari.

While meeting the deputed officials at various stations, the DS directed them for taking every necessary action and leaving no stone unturned for routinely concluding the safe and smooth Up/Down train operations.

DS Muhammad Hanif Gul said that fitness of track was key to safe and secure train operations and the department utilized all its resources in maintaining the track in upright and serviceable condition.