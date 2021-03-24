UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DS Railways Inspects 125 Km Gaddar-Kotri Track

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

DS Railways inspects 125 km Gaddar-Kotri track

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :In order to ensure the effective implementation of safety standards along entire railways' infrastructure, Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Wednesday diligently inspected the ML-1 track and installations on motor trolley from Gaddar to Kotri.

He was accompanied by the divisional and assistant engineers as well as relevant officials, said a news release.

Inspection on motor trolley was considered as the most intrusive of all the inspections conducted in the inspection regime of Pakistan Railways as a crystal clear picture of track appears before the inspecting officers.

The 125 kilometers inspection from Gaddar to Kotri stations entailed visit of seven en route stations also: Dhabeji, Ran Pathani, Jungshahi, Braudabad, Jhimpir, Meting and Bholari.

While meeting the deputed officials at various stations, the DS directed them for taking every necessary action and leaving no stone unturned for routinely concluding the safe and smooth Up/Down train operations.

DS Muhammad Hanif Gul said that fitness of track was key to safe and secure train operations and the department utilized all its resources in maintaining the track in upright and serviceable condition.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Visit Kotri All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

27 minutes ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

1 hour ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

2 hours ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

2 hours ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

2 hours ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.