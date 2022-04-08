UrduPoint.com

DS Railways Inspects Facilities At City Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Kashif Rasheed Yousafani inspected the railway facilities at the city station on Friday

The DS was accompanied by Deputy DS Mian Abdul Waqas, DME Habibullah Mehr during the inspection of reservation office, washing line, carriage and wagon store and other facilities.

DS Karachi Kashif Yousafani during visit of Washing Line, inspected the coaches of Sukkur Express and issued orders to repair the dilapidated washing hydrants of the washing line. He asked the officers of the engineering branch to inspect the tracks by themselves.

He also appreciated the good performance of the mechanical staff during the visit.

The DS Karachi ordered for cleanliness in the reservation office and to behave positively with passengers.

