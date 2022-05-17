DS Railways inspects Multan Cantt Station

Pakistan Railways (PR) newly deputed Divisional Superintendent, Hammad Hassan Mirza paid visit to Multan Cantt Railway Station to inspect it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) newly deputed Divisional Superintendent, Hammad Hassan Mirza paid visit to Multan Cantt Railway Station to inspect it.

He went to different sections of the station and reviewed its building, reservation office, waiting rooms, and other facilities.

He checked seating, drinking water, electricity, ceiling fans, availability of water in bath rooms and cleanliness arrangements at the station.

Speaking on the occasion, the DS stated that PR would try to extend best services to passengers in Multan Division adding that official will have to work round the clock for safety of travellers.

Mirza said that passengers were assets of PR and it would ensure their safe travel.