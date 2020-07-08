UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DS Railways Meets Container Handlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:38 AM

DS Railways meets container handlers

Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of container handlers, associated with the freight operations of Pakistan Railways, at his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of container handlers, associated with the freight operations of Pakistan Railways, at his office.

The objective of the meeting was to devise a coherent strategy between Pakistan Railways and container handlers in line with the targeted goals to be achieved during the FY 2020-21 started with effect from July 1, said a press release issued here.

"Pakistan Railways' freight-related plans and strategies could not be accomplished without taking on board stakeholders" the DS remarked.

He further added that the freight service was the lifeline of Pakistan Railways and reorientation of the business processes was being carried out.

The container handlers informed the DS about the issues confronted by them. The DS directed the concerned officers for resolving the issues of container handlers and fully facilitating them. The Division is contemplating provision of additional lines at Jumma Goth and opening up service from Coal Load Out Station at Bin Qasim.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy DS Fateh Mohammad Janwri, Divisional Transportation Officer (Division) Ishaq Baloch and Divisional Transportation Officer (Ports) Ghulam Farid Asad.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Bin Qasim July From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

40 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.