DS Railways meets container handlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Pakistan Railways Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of container handlers, associated with the freight operations of Pakistan Railways, at his office.

The objective of the meeting was to devise a coherent strategy between Pakistan Railways and container handlers in line with the targeted goals to be achieved during the FY 2020-21 started with effect from July 1, said a press release issued here.

"Pakistan Railways' freight-related plans and strategies could not be accomplished without taking on board stakeholders" the DS remarked.

He further added that the freight service was the lifeline of Pakistan Railways and reorientation of the business processes was being carried out.

The container handlers informed the DS about the issues confronted by them. The DS directed the concerned officers for resolving the issues of container handlers and fully facilitating them. The Division is contemplating provision of additional lines at Jumma Goth and opening up service from Coal Load Out Station at Bin Qasim.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy DS Fateh Mohammad Janwri, Divisional Transportation Officer (Division) Ishaq Baloch and Divisional Transportation Officer (Ports) Ghulam Farid Asad.