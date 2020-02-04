UrduPoint.com
DS Railways Suspends Five Staffers On Negligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:15 PM

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways, Shoaib Adil Tuesday suspended five staffers for showing negligence while performing duties after the incident of loading kerosene Oil drums in 2 down Khyber Mail Express

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways, Shoaib Adil Tuesday suspended five staffers for showing negligence while performing duties after the incident of loading kerosene Oil drums in 2 down Khyber Mail Express.

An official of PR said that the DS constituted a three-member committee including Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Nabeela Aslam, Divisional Transportation Officer, Naseer Niazi and Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Muhammad Imran on further investigation into the incident.

Those who have been put under suspension included: Head Trolley man Javid, Trolley man, Akram, Gangman, Nasir Iqbal, Tariq Javid and Istiaq, he informed.

It merits to mentioning here that a drum of Kerosene Oil was loaded on Karachi bound Khyber Mail on Monday afternoon though it was not booked.

On receiving the information, the In-charge guard got the Kerosene drum unloaded at Multan Cantt Railways Station.

While taking action followed by media reports, The DS suspended five staffers immediately.

