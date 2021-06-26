Pakistan Railways Peshawar Division held a day-long seminar here at Peshawar Cantt Railway Station to impart training and awareness of staff attached to the Commercial Department of Pakistan Railways

Divisional Superintendent Peshawar Wasif Ali Mughal, DCO Peshawar Hamid Fariq Qureshi ATO Peshawar Marina Atiq, Commercial Inspector Siddique Tanoli, Station Superintendent, STE, Conductor Guard, TCR, Booking Clerk, Parcel Clerk Staff of Peshawar Division attended the training seminar.

DS Peshawar Wasif Ali Mughal in his address to the participants said that the commercial sector is very important in the railway department. The revenue of the railways and the people are directly related to this sector so the example of the staff attached to the commercial department is like a brand ambassador.

He urged the staff including STE, conductor guard and TCR staff to treat passengers with courtesy. He directed the staff to take special care of the uniform and it should be clean.

He said, passengers are our guests and it is the duty of all PR staff to provide them with facilities. The staff should be sympathetic towards the passengers and try their best to provide them with facilities as per the chart if any passenger needs a seat or berth during the journey.

DS Peshawar urged the STE and conductor guard staff that encourage railway employees to travel in their D-class while traveling. He drew the attention of the parcel staff and said that a large number of people go to the parcel office to move their goods, necessities from one city to another. He stressed to benefit such citizens from rail service so that public confidence in railways can be further enhanced and railway revenue can be increased, he said.

DCO Hamid Fariq Qureshi told the participants that the purpose of conducting the seminar was to train the commercial and traffic related staff. He urged upon all staff to be loyal to their duties and should perform their duties devotedly so that the PR could succeed in gaining confidence of the general public to use PR and their journey from one area to other.

"Do not give the people a chance to complain, this is for the good of all PR staff and Pakistan Railways will also be on the path of development", DCO Hamid added.