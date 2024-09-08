Open Menu

DS Railways Warns Of Action Against Track Crossing Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM

DS Railways warns of action against track crossing violators

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways (PR), Yousuf Laghari, warned on Sunday that individuals who cross the railway track without using the level crossings will not be pardoned under any circumstances.

Such individuals not only endanger their own lives but also risk causing major train accidents, which can lead to irreparable loss of life or property. He expressed these thoughts during a meeting with officers.

Meanwhile, under the strict instructions of the DS , a crackdown against individuals crossing railway lines continued.

Cases have been filed against several individuals who crossed railway lines illegally in the relevant police stations. On September 7, a person named Akbar Ali attempted to illegally cross the railway line on his motorcycle and collided with the Green Line engine, causing the motorcycle to be completely destroyed.

This incident endangered the lives and property of railway passengers. A case has been registered against him with Railway Police official Muhammad Mohsin as the complainant.

