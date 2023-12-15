DS special meant to ensure safe travel

Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Superintendent, Mehmood Rehman Lakho, stated that through the DS Special, deficiencies in the railway's inspection work are identified to ensure the safety of travel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Superintendent, Mehmood Rehman Lakho, stated that through the DS Special, deficiencies in the railway's inspection work are identified to ensure the safety of travel.

A thorough assessment of the performance of staff associated with operational departments is conducted, addressing shortcomings and promoting excellence, he informed.

During the annual examination of sections through the DS Special from Multan to Lahore, staff was reprimanded for inadequate performance at various stations, while commendations were given for good performance.

The inspection included checks on railway tracks, track gauge, track alignment, and track curves, as well as examinations of station buildings, level crossings, and facilities for passengers such as lighting arrangements, fans, clean water for drinking, benches for sitting, waiting areas, and cleanliness at stations.

Station records, arrivals at stations, and the standard of train services on sections were also scrutinized.

Mahmood Rehman Lakho emphasized the importance of adhering to safety principles for secure train operations, directing all relevant officials to ensure cleanliness standards.

Special operational documents related to train operations and safe train operations were discussed with station masters during the inspection, addressing questions and concerns.

