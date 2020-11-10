UrduPoint.com
DS To Act As Speaker In PA Till Return Of Mushtaq Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

DS to act as Speaker in PA till return of Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker (DS) Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly, Mahmood Jan will act as Speaker, Provincial Assembly with effect from November 8.

In a notification issued by the Secretary Provincial Assembly here Tuesday said Mahmood Jan would perform his duties till the return of Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Speaker Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from abroad.

