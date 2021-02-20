DS visits railways' education, health set-ups in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul Saturday visited Pakistan Railways school near Kala Pul and Hassan hospital Karachi.

He was briefed in detail regarding provision of facilities and services delivered by both the set-ups, said a news release.

"Governance model of railways entails provision of health and education facilities to its employees and their children," remarked the DS while admiring the infrastructure of both facilities and calling for the delivery of best possible services.

He directed the management of both facilities for submitting comprehensive proposals pertaining to upgradation so that necessary allocation could be obtained from the Federal government's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Muhammad Hanif Gul inquired about the health of all the injured officials in emergency ward and lauded their services and contributions.

"Employees and workers are the assets of Pakistan Railways as the wheels of our trains can not move forward without their relentless efforts," commented the DS.