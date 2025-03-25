DSB Official Shod Dead In Hangu
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) An official of District Security Branch (DSB) was gunned down by unknown assailants in Hangu on Tuesday.
According to police, the assailants opened fire on Maqbool, an official of the District Security Branch (DSB), on Samana Road.
He was critically injured and later succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.
The police registered an FIR under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the unknown killers and started investigation.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation to track down the killers.
Recent Stories
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DSB official shod dead in Hangu4 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif condoles death of COAS's mother14 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police recover gutka worth millions14 minutes ago
-
ADC General reviews emergency services and facilities at Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital,24 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held:34 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in murder case34 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan planted sapling at Chattar Park34 minutes ago
-
Eid Holidays for SWMC employees canceled34 minutes ago
-
AC visits THQ to review facilities44 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation held at DHQ Teaching Hospital54 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches financial assistance programs for widows & orphans1 hour ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of Army Chief's Mother1 hour ago