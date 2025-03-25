DSB official shod dead in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) An official of District Security Branch (DSB) was gunned down by unknown assailants in Hangu on Tuesday.

According to police, the assailants opened fire on Maqbool, an official of the District Security Branch (DSB), on Samana Road.

He was critically injured and later succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.

The police registered an FIR under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the unknown killers and started investigation.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation to track down the killers.