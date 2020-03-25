DSCC meeting reviews arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :A meeting of District Supply Chain Committee (DSCC) was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amir Nazeer Khichi and reviewed arrangements regarding supply of products including edible items during the lock down.

The meeting was attended by officials of various departments incluidng Industires, Agriculture, Livestock, Market Committee, food, Regional Transport Authority and trader leaders.

ADCG said that departments concerned would ensure supply of vegetables and fruits from fields to markets.

He said that a security plan had been devised regarding implementation of lock down to control cronavirus COVID-19. He said that a control room had been set up at DC Officer where anyone could contact at 062-9250508.