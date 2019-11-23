DSDCC approves 19 schemes of roads repair, maintenance

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) -:Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee, in its meeting, approved 19 schemes of repair, maintenance and construction of roads in district Chiniot.

The schemes will be completed at a cost of Rs 118 million from sugarcane cess fund.

The committee meeting held with Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti in the chair and attended by Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Syed Aman Anwar Qadwai, Director Development Mehr Ramzan and other officers.

The repair and maintenance of roads would be carried out in the areas of Safina sugar mills and Madina sugar mills.