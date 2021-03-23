UrduPoint.com
DSDCC Approves Construction Of 10 Roads

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:42 PM

DSDCC approves construction of 10 roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :District Sugarcane Development Cess Committee (DSDCC) has approved implementation on 10 schemes for construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads in different sugar mills areas of the district with an estimated cost of Rs.126 million from sugar cess funds.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired the meeting and reviewed in detail the road construction and repair schemes in the areas of sugar mills. He said that immediate steps would be taken to expedite departmental action on the approved projects and no scheme would be stalled.

He said that representatives of sugar mills management should be present in DSDCC meeting and only schemes of public needs should be presented for approval.

He also stressed the need of planting trees in available places alongside the roads. "If there is any administrative or technical obstacle in any place, bring it to his notice immediately so that timely steps could be taken for redressal of the same," he added.

During meeting, the matters of approval of road rehabilitation projects were also reviewed.

DD Development Tahir Iqbal, officers of different departments and representatives of sugar mills were also present in the meeting.

