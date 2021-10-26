UrduPoint.com

DSEZ A Top Priority Project, Says SACM

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:27 PM

DSEZ a top priority project, says SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) was a top priority project under the Industrial Cooperation Phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) was a top priority project under the Industrial Cooperation Phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said this in a press conference held in the office of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC).

He said that the government of Sindh decided to execute the project through International Competitive Bidding Process under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The SACM that Dhabeji project was expected to generate $1 billion and 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said that the PPP policy board in its 34th meeting, accorded approval to issue the Letter of Award (LOA) to the preferred bidder for Dhabeji SEZ. The construction was expected to start early next year.

Qassim Naveed Qamar said that the provincial and Federal governments were committed to spending over Rs12 billion on creating an enabling environment with regard to external infrastructure and facilities.

Secretary Investment Sindh Bilal Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Special Economic Zones Management Company Abdul Azim uqaili and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Company CPEC Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

10 minutes ago
 Modi's hegemonic policies put peace at stake in So ..

Modi's hegemonic policies put peace at stake in South Asia

52 seconds ago
 Kashmir Black day will be observes in Larkana Divi ..

Kashmir Black day will be observes in Larkana Division

54 seconds ago
 Islamist Suspect Detained in Spain Planned to Carr ..

Islamist Suspect Detained in Spain Planned to Carry Out Terrorist Attack - Repor ..

56 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court once again seeks lawyers' rep ..

Islamabad High Court once again seeks lawyers' reply in IHC building attack case ..

57 seconds ago
 KP Govt announces Rahmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship ..

KP Govt announces Rahmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.