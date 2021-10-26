DSEZ a top priority project, says SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) was a top priority project under the Industrial Cooperation Phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) was a top priority project under the Industrial Cooperation Phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said this in a press conference held in the office of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC).

He said that the government of Sindh decided to execute the project through International Competitive Bidding Process under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The SACM that Dhabeji project was expected to generate $1 billion and 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

He said that the PPP policy board in its 34th meeting, accorded approval to issue the Letter of Award (LOA) to the preferred bidder for Dhabeji SEZ. The construction was expected to start early next year.

Qassim Naveed Qamar said that the provincial and Federal governments were committed to spending over Rs12 billion on creating an enabling environment with regard to external infrastructure and facilities.

Secretary Investment Sindh Bilal Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Special Economic Zones Management Company Abdul Azim uqaili and other officers were also present on the occasion.