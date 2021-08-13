(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on board of Investment and Private Public Partnership Projects (BoI-PPPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that Sindh Government has established Special Economic Zones in the province to boost up economy of the province and the purpose of these zones was to attract investors to Sindh in order to create more employment opportunities and prosperity as well.

This he said while talking to CEO SEZMC - Sindh economic zones management company, Abdul Azeem Uqaili here at his office on Friday.

On this occasion, Abdul Azeem Uqaili briefed Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Dhabeji Special Economic Zone Project in detail.

He told that Government of Sindh had earmarked 1530 acres of land to be developed as Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) in Thatta, a Priority Project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar appreciated the measures taken for boosting economic activities in Sindh and expressed his hope that these economic zones would bring very positive change in the economy of Sindh and ultimately we would see a prosperous Sindh.

He said without making progress in economic sector,we could not compete with modern world.