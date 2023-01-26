UrduPoint.com

Dsitt admin asks utility providers to sever connections of illegal housing societies

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration on Thursday directed the state utility providers, including electricity and gas to suspend their services and impose complete ban on issuance of new connections to illegal housing societies.

The step was taken after 92 housing societies operating in the area were declared 'illegal' by the district administration, on Wednesday. The housing societies were operating in different areas of Attock, Hasanabdal, Jand, Pindigheb Hazro and Fateh Jhang.

A letter addressed to the chief executive of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Ltd) and the managing director of Sui northern gas pipeline limited and its copy forwarded to Federal investigation agency (FIA) Islamabad for further legal action, has directed the heads of the utility providers to sever the connections of the housing societies declared 'illegal'.

The letter states, "You are hereby requested that the land mafia is looting innocent general public through the illegal housing societies, land sub divisions.

"Therefore, in order to safeguard the genral public, all connections to the illegal housing societies/ land sub-divisions and in future no connection may be provided without any objection certificate from approving authority of buildings / housing societies". However, no action has taken by these state utility providers so far", the letter reads.

