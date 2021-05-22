D&SJ Ahmad Sultan Tareen appointed as Chairman KP Service Tribunal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in consultation with Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court has appointed Ahmad Sultan Tareen (District & Sessions Judge) as Chairman, KP Service Tribunal for a period of three years or until attaining the age of the sixty years, whichever is earlier and he shall not be eligible for re-appointment, said a notification issued by Establishment Department on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in consultation with Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court has appointed Ahmad Sultan Tareen (District & Sessions Judge) as Chairman, KP Service Tribunal for a period of three years or until attaining the age of the sixty years, whichever is earlier and he shall not be eligible for re-appointment, said a notification issued by Establishment Department on Friday.

Terms and conditions of his appointment will be settled in consultations with Finance Department, later on, the notification added.