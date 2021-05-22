UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

D&SJ Ahmad Sultan Tareen Appointed As Chairman KP Service Tribunal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:17 PM

D&SJ Ahmad Sultan Tareen appointed as Chairman KP Service Tribunal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in consultation with Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court has appointed Ahmad Sultan Tareen (District & Sessions Judge) as Chairman, KP Service Tribunal for a period of three years or until attaining the age of the sixty years, whichever is earlier and he shall not be eligible for re-appointment, said a notification issued by Establishment Department on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in consultation with Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court has appointed Ahmad Sultan Tareen (District & Sessions Judge) as Chairman, KP Service Tribunal for a period of three years or until attaining the age of the sixty years, whichever is earlier and he shall not be eligible for re-appointment, said a notification issued by Establishment Department on Friday.

Terms and conditions of his appointment will be settled in consultations with Finance Department, later on, the notification added.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

ERC, Tamouh Healthcare launches initiative to prov ..

35 minutes ago

Dive Into a Pool of Discounts at #TheGreatSummerSa ..

57 minutes ago

Qureshi lauds Pak-American community for building ..

2 minutes ago

Arts Council extends vaccination facility for memb ..

2 minutes ago

Govt ensuring good governance for relief to masses ..

2 minutes ago

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokes ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.