UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

D&SJ Appointed LHC Registrar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

D&SJ appointed LHC registrar

LAHORE, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :-:District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Irfan Ahmad Saeed has been appointed as new registrar of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

According to a LHC notification, Masood Arshad, D&SJ/ Judge, Anti-Terrorism Court-II Multan, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Directorate of District Judiciary.

Whereas, Ch. Abdul Rashid Abid, D&SJ/Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court Bahawalpur, has been transferred and posted as D&SJ (HR-District Judiciary).

Muhammad Yar Walana, D&SJ/Senior Additional Registrar, LHC Multan Bench has been transferred and posted as Principal Staff Officer to LHC chief Justice.

Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla, D&SJ/ Registrar LHC, has been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge Kasur.

Muhammad Saeed Ullah, D&SJ/ Director General, Directorate of District Judiciary, and MuhammadJavaidul Hassan Chishti, D&SJ/ D&SJ (HR-District Judiciary) has been asked to report to LHC forfurther orders.

Related Topics

Multan Lahore High Court Rashid Kasur Bahawalpur Court

Recent Stories

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

18 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

1 hour ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

1 hour ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

1 hour ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.