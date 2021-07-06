D&SJ appointed LHC registrar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :-:District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Irfan Ahmad Saeed has been appointed as new registrar of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

According to a LHC notification, Masood Arshad, D&SJ/ Judge, Anti-Terrorism Court-II Multan, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Directorate of District Judiciary.

Whereas, Ch. Abdul Rashid Abid, D&SJ/Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court Bahawalpur, has been transferred and posted as D&SJ (HR-District Judiciary).

Muhammad Yar Walana, D&SJ/Senior Additional Registrar, LHC Multan Bench has been transferred and posted as Principal Staff Officer to LHC chief Justice.

Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla, D&SJ/ Registrar LHC, has been transferred and posted as District and Sessions Judge Kasur.

Muhammad Saeed Ullah, D&SJ/ Director General, Directorate of District Judiciary, and MuhammadJavaidul Hassan Chishti, D&SJ/ D&SJ (HR-District Judiciary) has been asked to report to LHC forfurther orders.