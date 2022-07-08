D&SJ holds camp court in Haripur Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :District & Sessions Judge, Haripur, Jehanzeb Shinwari alongwith Judicial Magistrate, Arshad Mohmand visited Central Jail Haripur and held Camp Court, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the camp court, they heard the cases and ordered the release of 12 prisoners involved in petty cases.

Later, the District & Sessions Judge also visited Langar Khana (kitchen) and the barracks of women and children inside the prison and heard the problems of the prisoners.