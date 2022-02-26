UrduPoint.com

D&SJ Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

D&SJ inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Qaiser Nazir Butt inaugurated the spring tree plantation drive by planting saplings in the lawn of Sessions Court here on Saturday.

He said: "Tree plantation is a charity and every citizen must play his role.

We have to make our environment green and beautiful through planting saplings and we should also ensure their safety." Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Senior Civil Judge Shahid Mehmood, President District Bar Association Kasur Mehr Muhammad Saleem and others were also present.

Related Topics

Kasur Court

Recent Stories

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its ..

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its sanctions list

1 hour ago
 Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railw ..

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railway

2 hours ago
 Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support h ..

Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support his team on stretcher

2 hours ago
 Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans aft ..

Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans after beating United by six runs

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th February 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>