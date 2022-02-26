D&SJ inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Qaiser Nazir Butt inaugurated the spring tree plantation drive by planting saplings in the lawn of Sessions Court here on Saturday.

He said: "Tree plantation is a charity and every citizen must play his role.

We have to make our environment green and beautiful through planting saplings and we should also ensure their safety." Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Senior Civil Judge Shahid Mehmood, President District Bar Association Kasur Mehr Muhammad Saleem and others were also present.