D&SJ Kasur Visits District Jail

Fri 30th July 2021

D&SJ Kasur visits district jail

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Kasur Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla on Friday visited district jail and inspected the prison's security and administrative matters.

Civil Judge Asif Riaz accompanied the Sessions Judge.

He visited barracks of women and juvenile prisoners, and appreciated the prison's administration for establishing school there.

He also visited the kitchen to check cleanliness and quality of foods.

Later, he visited the prison's hospital and inquired about the health of inmates. He also reviewed the security arrangements of hospital.

He reviewed precautionary measures taken to prevent coronavirus in the jail.

