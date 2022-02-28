DSJ launches spring plantation drive in Katchery

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Khanewal Waseem Ur Rahman Khakwani on Monday launched spring plantation drive by planting a sapling in lawns of the Sessions Court in line with greener Punjab vision of Chief Justice Lahore High Court

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Khanewal Waseem Ur Rahman Khakwani on Monday launched spring plantation drive by planting a sapling in lawns of the Sessions Court in line with greener Punjab vision of Chief Justice Lahore High Court.

Additional District and Sessions Judges Pervaiz Nawaz, Ishrat Abbas, Zahid Hussain Bakhtiyar, Hammad Ahmad Qureshi, President District Bar Association (DBA) Rao Amir Mahmood and general secretary Altaf Bhatti also planted saplings.

Senior civil Judge, civil division, Dildar Shah planted sapling in the lawns of civil courts.

Speaking on the occasion, DSJ said that trees reduce pollution and make environment pleasant.

DSJ said that plantation drive would continue in the district with renewed zeal and stressed that people from all sectors of life must join the drive to make their surroundings green and pollution-free.

President DBA Khanewal Rao Amir and General Secretary Altaf Bhatti said that people should plant saplings in their homes and nurture them into fully grown trees.

Forest department Block Officer Muhamnad Ashraf said that 144,000 saplings would be planted in Khanewal during the ongoing drive.