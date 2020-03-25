UrduPoint.com
DSJ Orders Release Of 31 Jail Inmates, Reviews Anti-coronavirus Arrangements

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

DSJ orders release of 31 jail inmates, reviews anti-coronavirus arrangements

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::District and Sessions Judge Khalid Iqbal Khan Wednesday visited district jail and ordered release of 31 inmates involved in petty offences.

Accompanying Civil Judge Zahid Hussain, the judge reviewed arrangements for prevention against new coronavirus for safety of jail staff and prisoners.

Jail Superintendent Amir Omar Qureshi, Deputy Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other officials apprised the judges of the measures taken at the prison.

The DSJ expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and ordered release of 31 jail inmates on personal surety bond.

