UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DSJ Orders To Release 34 Under Trial Prisoners On Personal Surety Bonds

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:40 PM

DSJ orders to release 34 under trial prisoners on personal surety bonds

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Muzaffargarh Syed Ahsan Mahboob on Wednesday ordered to release 34 under-trial prisoners on personal surety bonds who were confined in district prison in petty nature cases.

During monthly visit to the district jail, the DSJ visited different barracks, juvenile ward, jail hospital, and kitchen amid tight security arrangements.

The judge also reviewed the arrangements regarding enforcement of SOPs meant to check spread of novel coronavirus.

The DSJ expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness, food quality, security and arrangements made for enforcement of SOPs.

He issued orders to release 34 under trial prisoners from jail on personal surety bonds.

Superintendent jail Amir Omar Qureshi, deputy superintendent Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other officials accompanied the DSJ on the occasion.

Related Topics

Jail Visit Muzaffargarh From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Tahirul Qadri’s elder sister passes away

3 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Princ ..

14 minutes ago

Govt to import 0.5 million metric tons of sugar fr ..

22 minutes ago

DEWA signs water purchase and shareholder agreemen ..

29 minutes ago

87,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

29 minutes ago

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.