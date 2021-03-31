DSJ orders to release 34 under trial prisoners on personal surety bonds

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Muzaffargarh Syed Ahsan Mahboob on Wednesday ordered to release 34 under-trial prisoners on personal surety bonds who were confined in district prison in petty nature cases.

During monthly visit to the district jail, the DSJ visited different barracks, juvenile ward, jail hospital, and kitchen amid tight security arrangements.

The judge also reviewed the arrangements regarding enforcement of SOPs meant to check spread of novel coronavirus.

The DSJ expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness, food quality, security and arrangements made for enforcement of SOPs.

He issued orders to release 34 under trial prisoners from jail on personal surety bonds.

Superintendent jail Amir Omar Qureshi, deputy superintendent Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other officials accompanied the DSJ on the occasion.