DSJ orders to release five under-trials from jail

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Rehman Bodla on Friday ordered to release five under-trials from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his visit to district jail Muzaffargarh.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Ijaz Hussain, Suprintendent Jail Aamer Umer Qureshi, Deputy Suprintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and senior officers of jail.

DSJ reviewed arrangements made at district jail to avert from corona virus pandemic and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made by jail administration. One barrack of the jail was made as quarantine center in district jail in which corona affected patients would be kept.