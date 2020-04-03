UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DSJ Orders To Release Five Under-trials From Jail

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:40 PM

DSJ orders to release five under-trials from jail

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Rehman Bodla on Friday ordered to release five under-trials from district jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his visit to district jail Muzaffargarh.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Ijaz Hussain, Suprintendent Jail Aamer Umer Qureshi, Deputy Suprintendent Jail Rao Nadeem Iqbal and senior officers of jail.

DSJ reviewed arrangements made at district jail to avert from corona virus pandemic and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made by jail administration. One barrack of the jail was made as quarantine center in district jail in which corona affected patients would be kept.

Related Topics

Jail Visit Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

Samsung shutters washing machine factory in U.S. o ..

22 minutes ago

India violating int'l laws by invoking controvers ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic growth faces headwinds in 2020 ..

24 minutes ago

Imported car sales rise 12 pct in March, Japanese ..

23 minutes ago

UN General Assembly adopts resolution urging globa ..

23 minutes ago

Eateries introduce new flavors to attract diners a ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.