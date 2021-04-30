UrduPoint.com
DSJ Orders To Release Two Under-trials From Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

DSJ orders to release two under-trials from jail

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar-Ul-Haq on Friday ordered to release two under-trials from Central jail who were involved in petty nature offense.

The Judge ordered their release on personal surety bond during his monthly visit/inspection of the Centeral jail.

He was accompanying Civil Judge Khawar Ali Shah, Suprintendent Chaudhry Abid Hussain miyo, Suprintendent Jail Yasir Khan, Deputy Superintendent Yasir Ejaz and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

The DSJ visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks. He also interviewed under-trials and their relatives present at the waiting room.

More Stories From Pakistan

