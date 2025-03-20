Open Menu

D&SJ Plants Sapling In Judicial Complex

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

D&SJ plants sapling in Judicial Complex

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Dera Syed Anees Badshah Bukhari has launched tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the Judicial Complex here.

Addressing the ceremony, the D&SJ highlighted the significance of environmental protection. He termed the environmental pollution as a biggest threat to human health, saying, it could only be prevented by planting more and more trees.

He highlighted the crucial role of tree plantations in improving the environment and mitigating the effects of climate change.

He further noted that such efforts would not only enhance the environment but also provide a healthier and more sustainable ecosystem for future generations.

The event was attended by Additional Sessions Judges Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Kamal, Syed Mudassir Shah Tirmizi, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Muhammad Naveed Khan, Rafiullah, and Mubarak Zaib, along with Senior Civil Judges Asghar Ali Salarzai and Yasir Hussain, Judicial Magistrate Murtaza Khan, and Civil Judges Hassan Mehboob, Inamullah Marwat, and Inam Mehsud while Superintendent District Court Muhammad Saeed and COC Muhammad Asif Khan also participated in the plantation drive.

According to District Forest Officer Dera Asif Khan, a total of 76,000 saplings would be planted across the district as part of the campaign, out of which 60,000 would be planted in government institutions.

APP/akt

