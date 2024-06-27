Open Menu

DSJ Releases Six Under-trials From Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 07:55 PM

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Muzaffargarh Raja Qamar Sultan on Thursday ordered to release six under-trial prisoners on personal surety bonds who were confined in district prison in petty nature cases

During a surprise visit to the district jail, the DSJ visited different barracks, juvenile ward, jail hospital, and kitchen amid tight security arrangements.

The judge also reviewed the arrangements and checked quality of food being offered to the prisoners and also the health facilities for prisoners.

The DSJ expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness, food quality, security and arrangements at the jail.

The district and session judge was accompanied by Senior Civil Judge Chaudhry Imran Ali, Superintendent Jail Rasool Bakhash Kolachi and other officers concerned.

