DSJ visits Central Jail Sahiwal, releases 7 persons

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Muhammad Iram Ayaz on Thursday visited Central Jail Sahiwal and ordered to release seven people involved in minor offences on personal surety.

Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar and Judicial Magistrate First Class Sahiwal were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the district and sessions judge inspected various sections of the jail including juvenile and women barracks, children school and water filtration plant.

The judge also visited kitchen and appreciated the quality of food and cleanliness.

DSJ Muhammad Iram Ayaz expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the prisoners and also appreciated the security and other arrangements of jail administration.