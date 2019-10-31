UrduPoint.com
D&SJ Visits District Jail, Releases 13 Prisoners Of Petty Offences

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 12:10 AM

D&SJ visits district jail, releases 13 prisoners of petty offences

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) ::District and Sessions Judge Sohaib Ahmed Romi on Wednesday visited the district jail and ordered to release 13 prisoners involved in petty offences on personal surty bonds.

Superintendent Jail, Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Superintendent Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other jail officials were present on the occasion.

He visited different barracks, juvenile ward, hospital and kitchen and expressed satisfaction over the quality of food being provided to prisoners, says an official release.

