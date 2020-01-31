D&SJ visits district jail Sargodha; releases 13 prisoners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :District Sessions Judge (D&SJ), Mushtaq Ahmed Tarrar along with Civil Judge Muhammad Aqeel Chaudahry visited the district Jail Sargodha and released thirteen (13) prisoners involved in minor cases.

The DSJ also reviewed different blocks of the Jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for provision of quality food and cleanliness arrangements.

He also also visited the female and children blocks and listen their problems while expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Sheik Javed Afzal, Deputy Superintendent Rana Muhammad Nasir was with the district and session judge.