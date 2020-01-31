UrduPoint.com
D&SJ Visits District Jail Sargodha; Releases 13 Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:35 PM

District Sessions Judge (D&SJ), Mushtaq Ahmed Tarrar along with Civil Judge Muhammad Aqeel Chaudahry visited the district Jail Sargodha and released thirteen (13) prisoners involved in minor cases

The DSJ also reviewed different blocks of the Jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for provision of quality food and cleanliness arrangements.

He also also visited the female and children blocks and listen their problems while expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

On this occasion, Jail Superintendent Sheik Javed Afzal, Deputy Superintendent Rana Muhammad Nasir was with the district and session judge.

