D&SJ Visits District Jail Sargodha; Releases 06 Prisoners:

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

D&SJ visits district Jail Sargodha; releases 06 prisoners:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :District Sessions Judge (D&SJ), Syed Faiz-ul-hassan along with Civil Judge Imran Asghar visited the district Jail Sargodha and released six (06) prisoners involved in minor cases.

The DSJ reviewed different blocks of the Jail, checked food and security arrangements for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for providing good quality food to prisoners as well as cleanliness arrangements.

He also also visited the women and children blocks and listened to their problems.

Jail Superintendent Javaid Iqbal Khichi and Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Imran Butt were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

