D&SJ visits jail: 4 prisoners released

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge Kasur ,Qaiser Nazir Butt, and Civil Judge Asad Sajjad on Friday visited the district jail and ordered release of four prisoners involved in petty crimes.

According to Jail sources, the judges reviewed administrative and security measures and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

They inspected jail hospital and kitchen, and met women prisoners also.

On the occasion,Superintendent Jail Ch. Muhammad Arshad and Deputy Superintendent Malik Sarfraz were also present.