D&SJ Visits Tehsil Bar Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) District & Sessions Judge,Qamar-uz-Zaman, paid an official visit to the Tehsil Bar Association, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here on Wednesday.

He was warmly received by a large number of lawyers, including Additional District & Sessions Judge Mahmood Hayat.

During his visit, Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman inspected the existing Judicial Complex and assured the lawyers that a new Judicial Complex would soon be established at a designated location to enhance legal infrastructure and services.

A delegation of lawyers, led by Advocate Malik Ayub, apprised the judge of the challenges and issues faced by the bar. In response, the District & Sessions Judge assured them that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis.

The visit was seen as a positive step towards strengthening the legal system in the region and ensuring better facilities for both lawyers and litigants.

