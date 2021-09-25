UrduPoint.com

DSML Employees Calls Off Protest After Talks With Management

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 11:32 PM

DSML employees calls off protest after talks with management

The Employees of Dewan Sugar Mills called off their protest after assurance of management for restoration of terminated workers

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The Employees of Dewan Sugar Mills called off their protest after assurance of management for restoration of terminated workers.

According to a report, employees of the Mills staged a sit-in against termination of services of employees and acceptance of other demands outside the main gate of the Mills.

Protestors said that Mills' administration has not made salary payments due to which they are facing many financial hardships. The protesting employees also complained that Mills Administration have terminated scores of employees and hiring from other areas instead of preferring local residents. Later Protesting employees after successful talks with the Management through relevant SHO and assurance for the restoration of terminated employees called off their protest

Related Topics

Protest From Dewan Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

6 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

6 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

6 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

6 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

6 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.