DSML employees calls off protest after talks with management

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The Employees of Dewan Sugar Mills called off their protest after assurance of management for restoration of terminated workers.

According to a report, employees of the Mills staged a sit-in against termination of services of employees and acceptance of other demands outside the main gate of the Mills.

Protestors said that Mills' administration has not made salary payments due to which they are facing many financial hardships. The protesting employees also complained that Mills Administration have terminated scores of employees and hiring from other areas instead of preferring local residents. Later Protesting employees after successful talks with the Management through relevant SHO and assurance for the restoration of terminated employees called off their protest